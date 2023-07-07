PM Shehbaz Sharif re-launches laptop scheme

ISLAMABAD: To empowering the youth for skill development and promoting the education in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday re-launched PM Laptop Scheme, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the laptop distribution ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the billions of rupees of funds has been allocation for laptops, vocational training, and agriculture loans for the students.

Highlighting the importance of education, the Prime Minister emphasized that a substantial amount has been allocated for the provision of laptops. The initiative aims to equip students with essential tools for learning and enhance their educational experience.

Additionally, he expressed satisfaction over the positive impact of laptops during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they proved to be valuable resources for students.

The prime minister announced a significant allocation of Rs 5 billion to support and encourage the younger generation’s involvement in the agricultural sector.

Last year, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that the federal government has decided to restore Prime Minister Laptop Scheme and other various schemes under Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP).

READ: PM’s laptop scheme 2023: Here’s how to apply online

The announcement was made during a press conference along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The SAPM said that government will distribute 100,000 laptops amongst deserving students this year under Prime Minister Laptop Scheme program.

Sharing details regarding laptop scheme, she said: “There will be 50 per cent share of women while transgender will also be accommodated.” Shaza Fatima went onto say that the quota of Balochistan has also been doubled.

Under Skills Development Program, the Special Assistant had said over 100,000 youth will be provided with training in different fields with special focus on IT.