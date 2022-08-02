PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterates commitment to resettle flood affectees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated a strong commitment for the resettlement of the flood-affected people, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shebaz Sharif noted that the devastation caused by continuous rains and floods in Balochistan is ineffable. “All the government institutions have stepped up rescue and relief work keeping in view the situation,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister further said that the government was working on several fronts to deal with the difficult situation created by the floods. “The challenge indeed is huge but our determination to meet this is even stronger,” he maintained.

ہم سیلاب سے پیدا شدہ مشکل صورتحال کا مقابلہ کرنے کے لیے کئی محاذوں پر کام کر رہے ہیں۔ چیلنج یقینا بہت بڑا ہےلیکن اس چیلنج سے نمٹنے کا ہمارا عزم اس سے بھی مضبوط تر ہے۔ میں پوری قوم سے اپیل کرتا ہوں کہ وہ آگے بڑھے اور تکلیف میں مبتلا ہمارے بہن اور بھائیوں کی مدد کرے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 2, 2022

The premier also appealed to the nation to “step forward and help our suffering brothers and sisters”. He also expressed his gratitude towards the provincial government, Pakistan Army and others involved in the rescue operations in Balochistan.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), nine more people died in rain-related incidents in Balochistan over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 136, while 70 others have been injured since June 1.

A day earlier, the Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate disbursement of financial assistance to flood-affected people of Balochistan.

He issued the directive during his visit to the tent city set up in the Khushnoob area of Qila Saifullah district to accommodate the flood-affected people in the province.

