PM Shehbaz Sharif says need to recall spirit of 1965 while braving floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that as nation marked the Defence Day, a similar spirit of sacrifice and resilience was required to cope with the devastating floods, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting of federal cabinet, the prime minister said as the country grappled with unprecedented floods and other challenges, there was a need to recall the spirit of 1965.

He termed unity as the greatest strength of the Pakistani nation to deal with the challenges effectively. “Over 30 million people were facing the brunt of flash floods in the shape of loss of lives, infrastructure and crops,” he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war who laid down their lives for the safety and security of the country. “Together, the armed forces and the people had thwarted the Indian machinations to undermine the national integrity,” he added.

In view of the heavy losses due to floods, he said, the government had decided to observe Defence Day with simplicity. However, he said, the resting places of the martyrs would be adorned with the wreaths and prayers would be offered for their souls.

It is pertinent to mention here that the nation was observing its 58th Defence and Martyrs Day today with simplicity amid devastating floods that have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,300 people.

Torrential rain has triggered flash floods that destroyed buildings and bridges, washing away roads and standing and stored crops. It has submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,300 people.

