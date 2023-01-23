PM Shehbaz Sharif summons federal cabinet session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet session on Tuesday (today) to discuss the political and economic situation, ARY News reported.

During the upcoming federal cabinet session, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will give a briefing to the members regarding the economic situation.

Moreover, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan will brief the cabinet members regarding the countrywide power breakdown.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the countrywide power breakdown. The prime minister also constituted a high-level committee for investigation into the matter.

The premier also sought an immediate report from the Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir. PM Sharif inquired about the reason behind the power breakdown in the entire country and said it should be apprised as to why such a big crisis of electricity took place in the country.

The prime minister directed the concerned authorities to seek out the power crisis and to immediately restore the electricity supply.

