PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit the flood-hit areas of Sindh and review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities, ARY News reported on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit, saying that the premier would make an aerial visit to Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji and Thari Mir Wah areas.

وزیر اعظم امدادی کاموں کا جائزہ لینے اور سیلاب متاثرین کا احوال جاننے کے لیے ان سے ملاقات کریں گے۔چیف سیکرٹری سندھ اور چیف انجنئیر سکھر بیراج وزیر اعظم کو سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں پر تفصیلاً بریفنگ دیں گے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 26, 2022

Later, the district administration of Sukkur and the representatives of the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) would brief the prime minister about the ongoing work for relief of the flood-stricken people and rehabilitation of the infrastructure.

He would also interact with the flood-affected people to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works. Later, the Sindh chief secretary and Chief Engineer of Sukkur Barrage would also apprise the prime minister of the destruction caused by the floods.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting on flood emergency said that flood victims of Sindh are living on roads.

Presiding over a session on flood emergency and relief, Shah stressed on the need for prompt purchase of ration to provide relief to the victims of flood disasters.

He directed for assessment of losses through the union councils and providing necessary items to the affected people.

