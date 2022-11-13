PM Shehbaz Sharif’s stay in London further extended

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was set to leave for Pakistan on Saturday, has extended his stay in London for one more day, ARY News reported on Sunday quoting sources.

After delaying his flight twice, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will now depart for Islamabad from London airport at 6pm on Sunday.

During his stay in London, PM Shehbaz held several rounds of talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during which key political issues came under discussion.

This is PM Shehbaz’s third trip to London since he assumed the country’s top office in April and comes ahead of the appointment of the new army chief.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed Friday that consultations were held on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appointment in the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Reacting to the speculations in the media regarding the army chief’s appointment, Asif confirmed that consultations were held on the COAS appointment, however, the decision was not taken yet.

Asif said that the decision for the COAS appointment will be taken after consultation under the constitutional process.

In October, PM Shehbaz Sharif had said he is ready for talks with the former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan but ruled out a consultation on the appointment of the COAS.

