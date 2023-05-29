PM Shehbaz to oversee all relief measures in budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday decided to personally oversee all measures for public relief in the upcoming budget 2022-23, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the PM Shahbaz Sharif will hold briefings on the budget’s recommendations from all ministries and divisions. Before the briefings sessions, he directed the authorities to prepare recommendations for relief in the budget.

Sources said that Prime Minister will direct the relief proposals to be made part of the relief budget, and he will also hold briefings over the proposals of salaries, pensions, ongoing expenditures and subsidies, as well as development budget, agriculture, IT sector, and revenue enhancement.

Sources further revealed that the Prime Minister has formed a committee under the leadership of the Defense Minister for relief in the budget.

A day earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that steps are being taken to ensure public relief in the upcoming budget 2022-23.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha in Lahore.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif was appreciative of the economic team’s efforts to stabilize the economy regardless of all the difficulties. “We have brought the economy out of difficult situation to stability,” he claimed.

The premier recalled that a big relief package was given to the flood victims in the wake of unprecedented floods in the country.

He said steps were being taken to ensure that the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices reaches the common man.

On the occasion, the Minister of State briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on the next budget, public relief and overall economic situation of the country.