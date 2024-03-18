PM Shehbaz vows to completely eradicate menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of Captain Ahmed Badr Shaheed who sacrificed his life while gallantly fighting the terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) North Waziristan district.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, the prime minister said he was very impressed by their patience and determination. He said the whole nation is proud of the sacrifice, Captain Ahmed has rendered for the cause of the country.

Later, talking to the local elders, PM Shehbaz said these martyrs are the pride of the nation and the entire nation is indebted to their sacrifices.

Reaffirming the national resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, the prime minister said the sacrifices of our martyrs will not be in vain.

He especially acknowledged with pride, the courage and patience of Shaheed Captain Ahmed’s parents.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister announced to establish a school in the area which will be named after the Shaheed Captain as per the desire of his father.

Earlier, the prime minister also visited the residence of Lt. Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed in Rawalpindi and offered his heartfelt condolence to the family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the martyrs and patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with courage. He said the brave jawans and officers of Pakistan Army had sacrificed their lives to safeguard their motherland.

PM Shehbaz further said that the entire nation including himself pay tributes to them. “The families of martyrs are a matter of pride for the entire nation”, he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces till complete eradication of the menace of terrorism.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a security forces’ post in North Waziristan.

A group of six militants stormed the Frontier Corps’ post in the Khaddi market area in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area. The militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the gate, followed by multiple blasts, including a suicide bombing, said local officials.

Seven soldiers — including Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed, 39, resident of Karachi and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar Shaheed, 23, resident of Talagang — were martyred in the attack. Six terrorists were also neutralised in the subsequent clearance operation.

A group affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur, previously a government contractor and a good Taliban-turned-militant leader, claimed responsibility for the attack. Bahadur’s outfit is the strongest militant group in North Waziristan. He was flushed out in Operation Zarb-i-Azb in 2014 and fled to Afghanistan.