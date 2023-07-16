PM to lay foundation stone of cancer hospital at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lay the foundation stone of a cancer hospital at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) tomorrow, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The 200-bed cancer hospital at PIMS Islamabad will be constructed in three years at the cost of Rs10 billion. The cancer hospital will enable more than 8,000 patients to get treatment every year.

The PIMS cancer hospital project had been stopped in January 2019 by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The federal capital’s first state-of-the-art cancer hospital project had been approved during the last Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government which also sanctioned Rs5 billion for its construction in the premises of the PIMS under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Earlier in the month, PM Shehbaz Sharif broke ground on the 1200 MW Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 (C-5) in Mianwali.

Addressing a ceremony at Chashma, the prime minister said the project would help the country promote clean, efficient and comparatively cheaper energy.

“Our detractors had been fabricating rumours all around that Pakistan was going to default on its sovereign commitments but we crossed all turbulent waters in just 15 months,” he added.

However, he said the risk of potential default had been completely averted through team effort of the government.

The prime minister said a couple of days ago, there was an approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and within 48 hours around $4.5 billion were transferred by Pakistan’s brotherly countries Saudi Arabia and UAE besides another $1.2 billion from the IMF.

About 4 months ago, he said the Chinese government and commercial banks rolled over amounts back to Pakistan to the tune of $5 billion.

He paid his tributes to Chinese President XI Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their support in need of hour.