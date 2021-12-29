PM witnesses MoU signing for Universal Health Coverage in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Universal Health Coverage in Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed between the federal, Punjab governments and the State Life Insurance for the Universal Health Coverage of Sehat Sahulat Program in Punjab and Islamabad. The ceremony was organised in Islamabad which was witnessed by PM Imran Khan.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by National Health Services Regulations and Coordination’s Secretary Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company CEO Ali Razaq and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain.

The ceremony was also attended by PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and other senior officers.

Earlier on December 13, PM Imran Khan had launched Naya Pakistan Sehat Card for Punjab saying that the entire population of the province would be able to avail of it by March 2022.

While addressing the launching ceremony in Lahore, the premier had lauded Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for achieving the feat and ensuring the provision of universal health coverage for the entire population of the province.

He had recalled that for the first time when he discussed the idea of providing sehat card to the entire population with them, they were shocked.

Imran Khan had said that with their dedication the project is all set to be launched in the province from January 01 and all families of the province will get the cards by March 2022.

“This will also help in improving the health infrastructure in the province,” PM Imran Khan said and added that other than the health cards, they would also be providing Ehsaas Rashan Cards to families having an income below Rs50,000.

The prime minister had also announced scholarships worth over Rs47 billion for students under the Ehsaas program.

