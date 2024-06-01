PML-N asks PTI founder to ‘reduce tensions’, disown controversial post

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Division and PML-N leader Musadik Malik on Saturday asked PTI founder Imran Khan to ‘reduce tensions’ and disown the controversial post regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rahman posted on latter’s X account, ARY News reported.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell wrote a letter to the authorities seeking access to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan to inquire about a ‘controversial’ post from his X handle.

The text of the letter stated that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

The video posted on May 26 aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

Addressing a press conference today, Musadik Malik said that there were always doors open in politics and PML-N leadership always called for reconciliation and dialogue.

“Our party [PML-N] leadership always stressed the need for a charter of economy and democracy”, he said, noting that his party wants to move forward with all political forces.

Malik further said that the PTI-led government put all PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Shehbaz Shehbaz, behind bars.

He also lamented PTI’s ‘double standards’ over holding dialogue, saying that they weren’t interested in holding talks with PML-N. “They [PTI] want to talk to United States and Donald Lu,” he alleged.

He claimed that his party will engage in talks with political parties also as Nawaz Sharif has become PML-N president. “We are even ready to talk with Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC),” he added.

Musadik Malik also castigated the attack on PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, calling for an investigation into the incident.

He also advised PTI founder Imran Khan to reduce tensions and disown the controversial post regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Meanwhile, Masadik Malik said that controlling inflation and providing employment opportunities to the people were the government’s top priorities.

He said on the directives of the prime minister, maximum relief was being ensured to the masses and inflation witnessed a gradually decrease in the country. The premier has given targets to all the ministers to serve the people and reduce their burden by controlling inflation and creating job opportunities for them, he said.

He said factors like floods and natural calamities besides Russian-Ukrainian and Middle East conflicts caused an increase commodity cycle. However, owing to the efforts of the incumbent government and targets given by the Prime Minister, the ratio of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has decreased from 37 per cent to 17 per cent, he said.

Similarly, the food inflation has also reduced from 40 per cent to 11.5 per cent adding that we were going towards stability. Prices of petroleum products have also been slashed and around Rs 25-26 per litre relief on petrol was given to the people in one month, he added.

He expressed the hope that inflation would further witness a down trend in the days ahead. Tractors’ purchases have also registered a 50 per cent increase while urea production recorded a 17 per cent jump in the last one year, he added.

The minister said the government would give a balanced and relief-oriented budget with an increase in 30 per cent increase in tax collection. The country’s exports also witnessed an increase while imports have decreased, he said.

To a question, he said the PML-N government set up power plants to generate electricity at affordable rates. They always gave preference to the State rather than their personal politics, he said.