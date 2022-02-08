PML-N charts strategy to oust PTI govt

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has charted a strategy to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, ARY News reported, citing well-placed sources.

They said the party has decided to take to the streets along with a no-confidence move that the opposition plans to bring against the incumbent government in Parliament.

The PML-N will finalise its plan of public agitation by tomorrow (Wednesday), the sources said, adding that the party decided to bring a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan first.

The party has already started contacting opposition parties and the government’s allies in this regard.

It is noteworthy that a meeting of the PML-N’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) was held in Lahore the other day, wherein matters pertaining to the proposed in-house change, interim set up and other political matters came under discussion.

The meeting was co-chaired by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (via video link from London) and party chief Shehbaz Sharif. Senior party leaders were in attendance in the meeting.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the majority of the CEC members have opposed the interim setup plan while the party president Shehbaz Sharif and some like-minded members voted in favour of interim setup.

