PML-N ‘divided’ over offering Punjab CM’s post to Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers have expressed reservations over offering chief minister of Punjab post to PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi after the success of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday citing sources.

It was learnt that lawmakers have shown concerns over the expected move and questioned the party leadership for giving the proposal to PML-Q.

“Offering CM Punjab office to PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi will make problems for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ahead of next general elections,” the lawmakers said to party leadership as per sources.

They maintained that MPAs remained part of PML-N despite facing hard times for the past four years.

“It would be better to sit in the opposition for next one year rather than offering CM Punjab slot to PML-Q which enjoyed treasury benches for four years,” sources said while quoting lawmakers.

Furthermore, the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, also cancelled PML-N Punjab’s parliamentary meeting which was scheduled to take place today.

It emerged yesterday that the opposition has agreed to give chief minister Punjab’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

Meanwhile, a session of joint opposition will be held at the residence of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif today,

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders of opposition parties are expected to attend the meeting.

