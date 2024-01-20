PML-N expels Mehtab Abbasi for ‘violating party discipline’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday expelled its long-time leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi for continuously ‘violating party discipline’, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PML-N also terminated the basic party membership of Abbasi – who also served as former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor.

In a statement, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that Mehtab Abbasi for continuous “violation of party discipline”. “The action was taken on instructions of party president Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

The development came a day after Former Sardar Mehtab Abbasi announced his support for PTI member, who is contesting as ‘independent candidate’ from Abbottabad’s NA-17 constituency.

Abbasi announced his support to PTI-backed ‘independent candidate’ Ali Khan Jadoon for NA-17 constituency in Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, the former KP governor would contest election as independent candidate as NA-16 constituency.

Last year in Dec, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi parted ways with PML-N while expressing concerns about the provincial leadership, saying that the leadership only thinks of itself and its structure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is over.

Furthermore, he said he had differences with Nawaz Sharif on principles but nothing with Maryam Nawaz. “There should be democracy in political parties, hypocritical thinking and attitude have become important in PML-N,” he claimed.

Abbasi further said that Nawaz Sharif has a weak team and solving the economic crisis is difficult. “Today the PML-N is only limited to Punjab,” he added.