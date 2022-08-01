PML-N leader Nazir Chohan arrested from Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nazir Chohan, who was a candidate from PP-167 in recently held Punjab by-polls, has been arrested by police from Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the statement released by police, Nazar Chohan was arrested in connection with attack on PTI leader Khalid Gujjar.

Earlier in June, the son of a PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar was injured after PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan attacked a party office in Lahore during election campaign.

PTI candidate Khalid Gujjar had claimed that their office in PP167 was attacked by Nazir Chohan who tore apart their banners as his guards opened fire.

