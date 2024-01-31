PML-N leader’s membership revoked for contesting as independent

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has revoked basic membership of its Daska chapter president who is contesting the General Elections as an independent candidate after being denied the party ticket, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PML-N terminated Daska President Afzal Mansha’s party membership for violating the party’s code of conduct. Afzal Manshai is contesting the election against the party’s nominee from PP-51.

It is pertinent to mention here that former federal minister and PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz had also decided to contest election 2024 as an independent candidate as PML-N announced list of election candidates.

Daniyal Aziz came into limelight after PML-N issued a show-cause notice to him for violating party rules by posting controversial tweets on X, formerly Twitter, and a statement on TV channel holding his own party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for hike in prices.

Lashing out at his own party, the PML-N leader claimed that he was not awarded tickets from NA-75 after his criticism of increased prices and inflation in PDM government.

Earlier, the PML-N faced differences within party’s Quetta chapter over election tickets distribution.

The PML-N announced the names of its candidates for national and provincial assemblies from Balochistan but two party veterans’ former deputy mayor Quetta Younus Baloch and Mir Aslam Rind have decided to contest elections independently.

“Party tickets have been awarded to other districts’ people,” estranged party leaders said.