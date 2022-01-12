PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin claims those who attacked him ‘identified’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin on Wednesday claimed that those who attacked him have been identified, ARY NEWS reported.

While sharing details of progress in a case pertaining to an attack on him, Bilal Yasin said that the police and other institutions probing the entire episode have shared the details of those who were allegedly involved in attacking him.

“The attack was carried out of jealousy and I do not even want to discuss such lowlife people,” he said while refusing to name those who attacked him.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Punjab police has been recently handed over the responsibility of carrying out a thorough investigation into the gun attack on the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bilal Yasin.

A case had been registered at Data Darbar police station against the gun attack on Bilal Yasin. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation issued orders to task the CIA for carrying out further probe into the incident.

Six suspects had been arrested in the attack case. Sources told ARY News that the prime suspects are still at large.

According to police officials, more than 150,000 numbers have been identified through the geo-fencing technique and the investigation officers have shortlisted 520 of them over suspicion.

“50 CCTV footage have been obtained from the roads leading to Mohni Road and nearby areas,” they said adding that the footage has been sent for forensic analysis to prepare a digital map of the route from where the attackers fled.

