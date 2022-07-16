PML-N MPA Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri resigns

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri has tendered his regisnation ahead of Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PML-N MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri from PP-139 – Sheikhupura-V constituency submitted his resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi to leave his assembly membership. ARY News acquired the copy of Sharaqpuri’s resignation.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry revealed that two more Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) tendered their resignations.

READ: PUNJAB BY-POLLS: ANOTHER RELIGIOUS PARTY ANNOUNCES SUPPORT TO PTI

While talking to ARY News special election transmission, Fawad Chaudhry claimed that two more PML-N MPAs have resigned and the number game in the Punjab Assembly went more interesting.

He claimed that a PML-N MPA will announce his resignation within one hour while another provincial lawmaker will make an announcement on Sunday.

Chaudhry said that an MPA Kashif Mehmood has been disqualified in Bahawalpur. He added that PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were having a total of 170 lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly which will be reduced to 168.

Comments