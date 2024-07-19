PML-N, PPP to hold further consultation about ‘ban on PTI’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decided on Friday to hold further consultations regarding the ban on Imran Khan-founded PTI and actions under Article 6 against Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, and Qasim Suri, ARY News reported, citing sources.

A meeting was held between the ruling coalition – PML-N and PPP – to discuss administrative matters in Punjab, the current political situation, and the government’s proposal to ban PTI.

The PML-N delegation included National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Rana Sanaullah.

The PPP delegation comprised of Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Nadeem Afzal Chan. Meanwhile, the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) and other officials were also present at the meeting.

Sources told ARY News that the PPP delegation emphasised the party’s commitment to democratic processes and reviews.

During the meeting, it was decided that further consultations would be held regarding the ban on PTI. It was also agreed that the parties will reconvene after consulting with their leadership to finalise their decisions.

The federal government had announced its plans to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and seek Article 6 proceedings against its founder Imran Khan, ex-president Dr Arif Alvi, and former deputy NA speaker Qasim Suri.

The announcement came following the relief given to the party by the top court in the reserved seats case as well as to the party founder Imran Khan in the Iddat case.

Addressing a presser, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the country could not move forward with the Imran Khan-founded party’s existence.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher case as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

READ: PTI to be banned, decides fed govt

The minister added: “We are going to impose a ban on PTI and we believe that Article 17 of the Constitution gives the government the right to ban political parties, and the matter will be referred to the Supreme Court.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that the decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be made after consultations with allied political parties.

He also noted that the Election Commission has evidence of PTI being a foreign-funded party.

Dar highlighted the importance of following the constitution and laws, and mentioned that Federal Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar’s recent statements would be discussed with allied parties before any decision is made.