PML-N suspends membership of lawmaker, minister

GILGIT: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has suspended the basic membership of its lawmaker and a minister in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), ARY News reported on Thursday.

After the alleged violation of the party code and conduct, the PML-N senior leader Hafeezur Rehman suspended the membership of Engineer Anwar following the recommendations of the disciplinary committee.

A show-cause notice was also served to Engineer Anwar and he was asked to submit his response in a week.

Moreover, the party membership of another PML-N GB leader Jafferullah was also suspended.

The decision was taken at a time when the political party started preparations to welcome its supremo Nawaz Sharif’s expected return to Pakistan next month.

Earlier, PML-N formed coordination committees for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz constituted the party’s Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and KP women wings’ coordination committees for welcome of Nawaz Sharif who has been scheduled to arrive on October 21.

According to the notification Khawaja Saad Rafique will be responsible for Rawalpindi division, Malik Ahmed Khan for Gujranwala, Ahsan Iqbal for Sargodha, Khurram Dastagir will head Faisalabad reception committee.

Javed Latif will head Sahiwal, Awais Laghari Multan, Ayaz Sadiq Bahawalpur, Talal Chaudhry Dera Ghazi Khan and Saud Majeed will be responsible for the Lahore committee.

Moreover, under nine divisions, committees of the party officials of 36 districts will also be constituted.

Ata Tarar will lead Rawalpindi, Musaddik Malik Attock, Hanif Abbasi Chakwal, Saba Sadiq Jhelum, Shaikh Aftab Gujrat, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sargodha and Chaudhry Tanvir will head Okara committee of the party.

The party committees will submit their reports to Maryam Nawaz on September 30 with regard to preparations for the homecoming of Nawaz Sharif.

The legal team of the PML-N also devised a strategy to save party supremo Nawaz Sharif from arrest on his return to Pakistan.