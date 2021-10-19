PML-N to begin series of protests against inflation from Oct 20

ISLAMABAD: The major opposition party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has finalised its plan to begin the new series of countrywide protests against inflation from October 20, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decision to launch the series of protests against inflation was taken in a session chaired by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif today. The opposition party decided to take immediate steps to protect the rights of the nationals.

The political party finalised the programme to begin its countrywide protests including rallies, public gatherings and street demonstrations from October 20.

The central leadership has given protest calls to the party leaders in the provinces and districts. It has been decided that PML-N will hold its first protest demonstration in Rawalpindi.

Yesterday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had announced that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will launch nationwide protests against rising inflation from October 20.

The PDM head announced this while talking to the media in Islamabad.

“Issues such as inflation, electoral reforms, the use of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 were discussed in today’s meeting,” he said, adding that PDM huddle rejected the NAB ordinance and use of EVMs in next general elections.

“Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is the second name of Results Transmission System (RTS),” he said and demanded the federal government to hold immediate fresh elections in the country.

While speaking about long marches and rallies, the PDM chief had said rallies and protest demonstrations would be held in every district of the country, adding that the option of a long march towards Islamabad was also under consideration.

“Complete shutter-down strike would be observed during two-week protest movement,” said Fazl, adding that PDM wants restoration of a constitutional and democratic system in the country.

The JUI-F chief had also criticised National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during his presser, saying the institution was being used as a tool for political revenge.