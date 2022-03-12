PML-Q denies Pervaiz Elahi, PM Imran’s meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), an important ally of the PTI-led federal government in centre and Punjab has denied the meeting of its leaders with Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Earlier, Speaker of National Assembly, Asad Qaiser while talking to newsmen said that Pervaiz Elahi was likely to meet PM Imran Khan on Sunday (today).

PML-Q leader, Senator Kamil Ali Agha said Punjab Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister For Water Resources Monis Elahi are not scheduled to meet PM Imran Khan today in the wake of no-confidence motion moved by the opposition.

“No meeting is going to take place today,” PML-Q stalwart was quoted say saying.

Separately, the Federal Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Moonis Elahi reacted to the statements made by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in Quetta.

Interior Minister Rasheed took a veiled jibe at the PML-Q leadership saying, “I am not like those who have only five seats [in National Assembly] and are blackmailing the government to get the post of Punjab chief minister”.

Hitting back at Rasheed’s statement, Moonis Elahi had said, “I respect Sheikh Rasheed but he is forgetting that he used to make money from the elders of his party during his student life”.

