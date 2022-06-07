PML-Q to support PTI candidates in Punjab by-polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has decided to give full support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates in Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, both the PTI and the PML-Q are focused on the by-polls in Punjab and are hopeful for change in the province by winning the by-elections.

In this regard, the sources told ARY News that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid has decided to give full support to the PTI candidates in the Punjab by-elections and in this regard PML-Q central leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has issued instructions to party officials.

It is to be noted that the Election Commission has announced to hold by-elections on July 17 on the 20 vacant general seats due to the disqualification of deviating members of PTI.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi has also decided to run in the by-elections and he will run in the by-elections on PP ticket from PP-217.

It is pertinent to mention here that ousted prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan decided to do more consultation before finalising candidates for the by-polls in Punjab

