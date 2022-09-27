PMO audio leak: Fawad demands disqualification reference against PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) file a disqualification reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after he confirmed the veracity of the PMO audio leak, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the veracity of his conversation in the PMO audio leak, hence, an investigation was no longer needed.

Fawad Chaudhry demanded the election commission to file a disqualification reference against the premier.

شہباز شریف نے ابھی آڈیو لیکس میں ہونیوالی گفتگو کی تصدیق کر دی ہے، اس کے بعد مزید تحقیقات کی ضرورت نہیں رہتی الیکشن کمیشن فوری طور پر شہباز شریف کی نااہلی کیلئے ریفرینس خصوصی ٹریبونل کو بھیجے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 27, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Sharif termed the surfacing of audio leaks of conversations between key government figures a “serious security lapse” and announced the formation of a high-level committee to probe the matter.

Read More: MARYAM NAWAZ ADVISES PM SHEHBAZ TO JACK UP FUEL PRICES IN ALLEGED LEAKED AUDIO

“Audio leaks scandal is a serious security lapse and critical matter,” the prime minister said while addressing a news conference along with other federal cabinet members.

“I am forming a high-level panel on audio leaks matter… This is a serious matter and raises a big question mark over the security breach,” the PM said, adding that a high-power committee will investigate the matter from all aspects.

“Who will come to meet the prime minister at the PM House now? An inquiry committee will reach the depth of this matter,” he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif went on to say that Maryam Nawaz – who is PML-N’s vice president and also his niece – did not ask for any favour from him regarding the import of her son-in-law’s power plant machinery from India.

Comments