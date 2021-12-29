Police arrest main accused in SALU female student kidnapping case

KHAIRPUR: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the main accused nominated in a case related to an abduction bid at Khairpur’s Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU).

Wassan and 15 unidentified persons had been nominated in Khushbo Bhatti’s abduction case at Khairpur’s Ranipur police station.

The police said Safdar Wassan has been arrested, the man named by SALU female student Khushbo Bhatti, who attempted to kidnap her.

The police are checking the criminal record of the accused, while it has been learned initially that Safdar is involved in several incidents of harassment and fights.

On December 23, armed men had attempted to kidnap a female student of the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, according to police.

Seven men had stopped a university bus at gunpoint on the national highway near Ranipur and attempted to kidnap a female student. Fellow students had foiled the abduction bid. Seven of them had sustained injuries while putting up resistance to the alleged kidnappers.

Later, the students had blocked the highway in a protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police had said the key suspect Safdar Wasan is himself a student of the varsity, adding he along with his friends tried to kidnap the female student at gunpoint.

