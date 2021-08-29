Police arrest three more suspects wanted in Karachi factory fire incident

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested the gatekeeper, supervisor and manager of a factory where an unfortunate fire incident claimed the lives of at least 16 people, ARY NEWS reported.

The police have begun an investigation into the case where the factory owner is among six others who have been blamed for the entire tragic incident.

The police said besides making arrests of the factory manager, supervisor, and gatekeeper, they have also carried out raids in parts of the interior Sindh to nab suspects who are currently in hiding.

“We are investigating the suspects who have been arrested after the incident,” they said adding that the police are also taking help from the nearby CCTV footage to understand if it was an accident or some miscreant act is behind it.

Two owners, a manager, two supervisors, and a watchman have been booked in the First Information Report (FIR) registered into the deadly factory fire incident that claimed the lives of 16 labours yesterday.

As per FIR, there was no emergency exit in the factory and there was only one entrance gate due to which incident occurred.

On Friday, at least 16 labourers were burnt to death as a blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in Korangi’s Mehran Town.

According to the rescue sources, about 20- to 25 labourers were inside when the fire broke out. The labourers working for the factory had told ARY News there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it. The people ran for the roof to save themselves.