Police arrest three suspects over killing journalist in Jhang  

JHANG: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in killing a local journalist and president of the Shorkot Press Club Chaudhry Younis, ARY NEWS reported.

According to district police officer (DPO), the arrested suspects have been identified as Naseer, Amir and Abdul Latif.

“The suspects murdered Chaudhry Younis on a dispute over a five-acre land,” he said and assured that the case will be pleaded in the court in a proper manner.

Intimidations and killings of journalists have been reported in the country previously and in January this year, unidentified assailants gunned down a crime reporter named Husnain Shah outside Lahore Press Club.

On January 29, police claimed to have arrested two accused allegedly involved in murder of local journalist Husnain Shah.

“We have reached to the killers of Journalist Husnain Shah and arrested two of them,” CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed said in a media briefing here. “Our focus was to identify those who committed the crime, when investigation teams constituted,” CCPO Lahore said.

“There were financial issues between Aamir Butt and Husnain Shah,” he said while commenting on the motive behind the crime.

