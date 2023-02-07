Police arrests Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani

Indian Police arrested Bollywood celebrity Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani over allegations of domestic violence and mishandling of wealth.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to an Indian news agency, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ star – who had accepted Islam and married Adil Khan Durrani in January – claimed Adil Durrani subjected her to domestic abuse and swindled her money and jewellery from her flat without informing her.

Rakhi Sawant, speaking with the media, outside the Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station, said she felt scared because of his behaviour toward her.

“He (Adil) came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police,” she said. “He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media.”

Related – Rakhi Sawant cries inconsolably before media; here’s why

Rakhi Sawant’s brother Rakesh, speaking on the occasion, said that he discovered bruise marks on his sister’s body.

“Never thought that he will stoop down to such level. We even forgave two or three times. The next day after the demise of our mother, when we went to Rakhi’s house to feed her, that time we noticed Rakhi’s face is swollen,” he said.

“She was crying, when our relatives asked her then she revealed that Adil has beaten her on the same day our mother passed away.”

Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 and 420. They added sections 498 (A) and 377 later. The suspect will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Related – WATCH: Indian actor Rakhi Sawant beats journalist

It is pertinent to mention that Rakhi Sawant alleged that Adil Durrani used her to get into the showbiz industry. She asked the paparazzi to let him speak about it.

“I don’t want you to take any interviews of Adil or even try to make him a big star,” she said. “Usne industry main ana tha isliye mera istemaal kiya (He just wanted that to use me and enter into the industry.)”

Comments