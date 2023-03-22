Police bust gang involved in Gujranwala cash van heist

GUJRANWALA: Police busted a gang allegedly involved in a cash van heist in Gujranwala besides recovering the looted money and arms, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police busted a gang who had been involved in a biggest heist of 2023 in Gujranwala’s Artali Virkan. Some armed men had looted a cash van of a bank on February 15 and took away Rs100 million.

CPO Gujranwala Ayaz Saleem told ARY News that four accused in cash van heist case were arrested. Police also recovered Rs97.4 million cash from the accused.

He said that the cash van was transporting money from Sheikhupura to Gujranwala. The CPO Gujranwala said that the accused prepared the plan to loot a cash van after watching a movie.

Police officials said that the accused had performed recce of the cash van for many days. The accused then kept changing locations in Lahore, Vihari and Sheikhupura to avoid arrests.

CPO Ayaz Saleem said that the dacoits hid the looted money in the yard, fields and haystacks.

In February, the robbers in a black vehicle had stopped the cash van by shooting straight at it and looted over 11 bags of cash having Rs108 million from the van at gunpoint and fled from the scene.

The van driver namely Waqas Ali sustained bullet wounds while other security guards escaped unhurt.

The driver of the cash van also sustained injuries in the firing resorted to by the dacoits, police said. Police added that the cash van was travelling from Sheikhupura to Gujranwala.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered after the complaint of the Deputy Head of Operations of the private security agency.

