Police check post attacked in DI Khan

A police check post was attacked by a group of terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday, ARY News reported.

A cop sustained injuries in the attack carried out by a group of terrorists on the Rohri check post in Kulachi Tehsil.

Earlier in the month, a cop sustained injuries in a terrorist attack on a check post in Dera Ismail Khan.

Police said that a group of terrorists attacked the Kathi check post in DI Khan today and fled from the scene. A cop got injuries in the exchange of fire between the police officials and terrorists.

Police added that the terrorist fled from the scene after police contingents reached the check post under the supervision of DPO Muhammad Shoaib and SDPO Saddar Circle.

