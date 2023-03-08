Police complete preparations for grand operation in Zaman Park

LAHORE: Lahore police completed preparations for launching a grand operation in Zaman Park – the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police summoned additional contingents from all police stations at Mall Road Bridge flyover. Moreover, the contingents of the Dolphin Force and Police Response Unit (PRU) were also called at the flyover.

Earlier in the day, Punjab police baton charged and teargassed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during a rally in Lahore. A PTI worker namely Ali Bilal was allegedly killed in the police action today.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to lodge the First Information Report (FIR) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other prominent personalities following the death of an activist due to police baton charge and teargas shelling at a Lahore rally.

Farrukh Habib, while talking to journalists in Lahore, said that a PTI activist namely Ali Bilal was hit by a teargas shell fired by the police officials, whereas, he was subjected to brutal torture. Several PTI workers got seriously injured in teargas shelling by the police.

He said that Ali Bilal’s murder case will be lodged against the prime minister, caretaker Punjab CM, interior minister and CCPO Lahore. Habib said that he knew Ali Bilal for 10 years and he was not carrying any weapon or baton during the rally today.

The PTI leader said that the government also planned bloodshed in May and November and now they started the bloodshed from the Lahore rally.

He said that the body of the PTI worker was present in the Services Hospital and the authorities are trying to show the murder as an accident. He alleged that caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi was also involved in the PTI worker’s murder.

Farrukh Habib said that they advised PTI workers to stay calm and peaceful.

On the other hand, the Punjab government spokesperson said that 11 police personnel were injured including Sabzazar and Township DSPs, SHO by the violence of PTI workers at Zaman Park.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi took notice of the death of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist in a scuffle with police officials during a rally in Lahore and ordered an investigation into the incident.

