Karachi: Cop, others nabbed for abducting car showroom owner

KARACHI: Korangi police arrested the police officer of Sukhan, district Malir, along with his accomplices for allegedly abducting a car showroom owner from Karachi’s Darussalam Society, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Korangi Industrial area police carried out an operation near the Korangi Dam and rescued the car showroom owner, Shehbaz, who was kidnapped from Darussalam Society.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Sajid Amir Sadozai said that during the operation the police arrested the police constable of Sukhan along with his three accomplices besides recovering arms and vehicles from their possession.

The arrested men were identified as Sohail Hassan – a constable of Malir, Sukhan police station – and Bilal – an employee as a Police Qaumi Razakar (PQR) from the same police station- moreover, the third person is a civilian.

Sajid Sadozai said that the accused had abducted the showroom owner Shehbaz on March 07 and demanded Rs 2 million for his release while the deal was finalized for Rs 300,000.

SSP Korangi said that the accused changed three places to collect the ransom, but the police made the strategy to nab the culprits.

During the entire raid, the American national wife of the kidnapper stayed with the police and praised the police officials for the successful raid.

Last month, a Station House Officer (SHO) of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) at Yousuf Plaza police station in Karachi was found involved in kidnapping for ransom.

According to details, an AVCC team recovered an abducted young boy – identified as Bilal – from the Yousuf Plaza police station. However, SHO Imran Mehmood, allegedly involved in the abduction, fled from the spot.

The AVCC team alleged that the police officer abducted the youth from Gulshan-e-Maymar on February 6 with the help of a civilian. In the statement, the police stated that the accused kidnappers demanded Rs5 million as a ransom for the release of the kidnapped youth.

Meanwhile, the police arrested an accused – who allegedly finalised the deal between the relatives of the abducted youth and the kidnappers. Later on, the police on the tip-off recovered Bilal from the police station.

