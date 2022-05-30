Police crackdown on teachers trying to enter the Red Zone

Karachi: Sindh Police on Monday cracked down on teachers protesting outside the Karachi Press club and arrested multiple teachers, ARY News reported.

According to details, teachers from different districts of Sindh had gathered outside the Press Club to protest against the Sindh government. The police launched a crackdown on the protestors when they tried to march toward the Chief Minister’s house situated in the Red Zone.

A clash emerged between the police and teacher protestors after the police launched a baton charge over the protestors. The police also arrested multiple teachers.

The police also blocked all roads leading to the Chief Minister and also called for a water cannon to disperse the protestors.

A similar protest was staged by the teachers some weeks back, which ended after the teachers reached an accord with the Sindh government. However, the teachers staged another protest claiming their demands were not met.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Education & Culture Sardar Shah has said the provincial government plans on introducing licences for teachers of schools and colleges.

Every profession, be it lawyers, doctors, engineers and others have licenses, but unfortunately, teachers don’t. We aim to change that and issue mandatory licenses, Sardar Shah had said.

