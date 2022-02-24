Sindh: Teachers to be issued offer orders from today

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Sindh government has decided to provide jobs to teachers before their scheduled march against the federal government, ARY News reported.

Offer orders for the candidates passing the Sukkur IBA test are ready and will be disbursed today. The Sindh Education department will distribute 50,000 offer orders to the students.

Sindh Minister for Education and Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah will give away offer orders to the successful candidates in Lyari’s Government School today.

On Tuesday, Sindh Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah said the new teachers would get their ‘offer orders’ from February 24 across the province.

The minister said that it was a big achievement of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which has provided fifty thousand teaching jobs on merit.

In October last, the Sindh cabinet approved the proposal of easing the recruitment policy for the teachers after only a fewer number of candidates were able to clear the test conducted by IBA Sukkur for over 40,000 vacancies.

