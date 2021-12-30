Police fail to file challan in Nazim Jokhio murder case

KARACHI: A Malir court expressed Thursday annoyance over police investigators for failing to complete an investigation into the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Six detained suspects, including PPP MPA Jam Awais and five of his employees, were presented before the court as it resumed hearing.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case sought time to submit the final charge-sheet stating that he is yet to receive reports of a forensic analysis of digital video recorder (DVR) footage recovered from cameras at Awais’ farmhouse and a universal serial bus (USB).

The court gave the IO ten more days’ time as a “last chance” to file the case challan and adjourned the hearing until January 10.

Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the PPP lawmaker’s farmhouse last month. His family alleged that Awais, PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from hunting houbara bustards.

Earlier, the police submitted the interim charge-sheet, naming the six detained suspects and 12 absconding suspects, including MNA Jam Abdul Karim.

It is noteworthy that the federal cabinet on Tuesday approved forming a joint investigation team (JIT) to conduct a transparent probe into the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

