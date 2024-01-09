Police get two-day physical remand of PTI founder in May 9 cases

RAWALPINDI: A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday approved two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in cases pertaining to May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

Special ATC Judge Malik Ijaz Asif heard the cases regarding May 9 riots, wherein military installations were attacked after deposed premier’s arrest, in Adiala Jail – where Imran Khan is incarcerated.

The investigation officers (IO) of the cases registered against PTI founder appeared before the ATC judge.

During the hearing, the Rawalpindi police sought a 30-day physical remand of the deposed prime minister in at least 12 cases.

After hearing the arguments, the special court rejected the police’s request and granted them a two-day physical remand of Imran Khan.

According to the court’s order, police of all relevant stations would be able to interrogate PTI founder in Adiala Jail. “Imran Khan will not be allowed to be taken out of the jail,” the order stated.

The court also ordered the police to submit complete investigation report about the cases on Jan 11. The court will hear the cases again at 10am on Jan 11 at Adiala Jail.

Earlier in the day, PTI founder Imran Khan, who is already imprisoned in Adiala Jail in multiple cases, was arrested in GHQ attack case relating to the May 9 riots.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi summoned Khan in connection with the GHQ attack case, as well as two other cases related to the arson at a metro station and the incitement of violence on May 9, 2023.

Khan, who is already behind bars in Adiala jail in the cipher and grafts cases, attended the court proceedings via video link, as he could not be produced in the court by the jail authorities owing to security concerns.

During the hearing, the RA Bazar police station officials sought physical remand of Imran Khan in the May 9 cases, but the ATC judge, Malik Aijaz Asif, turned down the request and directed the police to interrogate Khan in the jail.

The judge also issued notices to the prosecution and the defense lawyers to submit their arguments and evidence on the next hearing, which is scheduled for January 23, 2024.