Police identify suspicious man near Imran Khan’s vehicle

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have identified a suspicious man near PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Vehicle during his appearance at the judicial complex, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Islamabad police, the suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket and he was near PTI chairman Imran Khan’s vehicle.

The Police officials warned the gathering that teargas shells will be fired if the gathering is not dispersed.

Earlier today, a local court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN’S ARREST WARRANT ISSUED IN TOSHAKHANA CASE

The former chairman had secured interim bail in two different cases — the prohibited funding and terror cases — after he arrived at the judicial complex in Islamabad to attend hearings of the cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in Toshakhana reference.

