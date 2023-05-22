Police nab main accused in Radio Pakistan vandalism, arson case

PESHAWAR: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested the main accused in the Radio Pakistan Peshawar vandalism and arson case, ARY News reported.

The accused identified as Moosa Khan was responsible for setting the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building on fire during a protest on May 10 following the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, Imran Khan.

Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan were also set on fire, while the miscreants damaged and looted government property, including cameras, microphones and other office equipment.

The police said Moosa Khan was arrested during a successful raid in Peshawar’s Paka Ghulam area. Furthermore, the arrest of other accused involved in the vandalism and arson case is underway.

Read more: Radio Pakistan transmission restored