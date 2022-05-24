Police raid houses of Asad Umar, Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Police on Tuesday also raided the houses of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar and Babar Awan in Islamabad, but they could not be arrested.

According to ARY News, Babar Awan’s son Abdullah Babar Awan said that police came to his house and harassed the employees during the search operation.

Police raided the house of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, but the former federal minister was not present at the house, her spokesman said.

The house of former Punjab Law minister Raja Basharat was also raided in Rawalpindi. Police officers entered the house by climbing over the walls. However, Raja Basharat Hussain and his brother Raja Nasir were not present at the house.

Police also raided the house of Punjab Assembly member Sadia Sohail. The PTI MPA said that the police raided the house without warrant.

It may be recalled that raids are being carried out on the houses of PTI leaders and workers in different cities of Punjab. Police have arrested several local leaders and workers of PTI. Police also raided Daska, Gujranwala, Chishtian, Hafizabad, Narowal, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Rajanpur, Multan, Layyah, Vehari, Khanpur, Narowal, Sahiwal, Kabirwala, Mian Channu, Zahir Pir, Wazirabad and Sheikhupura.

