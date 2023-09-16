Police recover abducted teen girl from Karachi

KARACHI: Police officials have recovered an abducted 13-year-old housemaid who went missing from Defence Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that the housemaid used to work in Defence phase-2 but she did not return home for two days.

Police recovered the girl with the help of CCTV footage after her mother filed abduction complaint. The accused kidnapper identified as Shayan was also arrested, police spokesperson added.

Read more: Karachi police fail to recover ‘abducted’ 4-year-old girl

However, the city police failed to recover a 4-year-old girl Ayesha, who was abducted during August 14 celebrations at Karachi’s M.A Jinnah Road.

Muhammad Asghar, a resident of Ramswami and a Rickshaw driver, said his 4-year-old daughter Ayesha went to Sindh Governor House for August 14 celebrations along with her family.

The victim’s father said that she was abducted from Karachi’s M.A Jinnah Road by an unidentified person. A first information report (FIR) was registered in this regard at Soldier Bazar police station on August 16. However, the father said the police had failed to recover her daughter.

In July, three minor girls who were abducted were recovered from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi. The minor girls were allegedly abducted from the premises of the police station Soldier Board on Monday. Police officials said that a case was registered under the abduction act at the Soldier Board police station.

The FIR stated that the three minor girls were abducted from Adam Square Soldier Market Number Two. The recovered minor girls include 12-year-old Noor, 14-year-old Ayesha, and 13-year-old Maheen.