Police recovers girl, arrests kidnapper in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi Police claimed to have arrested the accused, allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a young girl, from the Pak Colony area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police spokesperson revealed that the girl, who was reportedly abducted from Orangi Town, was recovered from the residence of the accused, identified as Ziauddin, located in Asif Colony.

The police registered a case in Orangi Town police station, additionally, another case was filed in Pak Colony police station regarding an attempted molestation of the abducted girl.

Subsequently, the accused was transferred to the Investigation Unit for further inquiry.

Earlier this year, the local police of Nasirabad successfully recovered the girl kidnapped from the New Karachi area.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Nasirabad stated that the police conducted a raid and recovered a girl abducted from the New Karachi area.

The SSP further stated that the recovered girl had been handed over to the New Karachi police officials.

Last week, Keamari police claimed to have arrested four alleged kidnappers, recovered two girls from their captivity, and submitted the recovery report to the Sindh High Court.

In its recent proceeding, the Sindh High Court expressed satisfaction over the successful recovery of kidnapped girls.

The court, recognizing the importance of upholding the law, issued an order to take legal action against the suspects responsible for the abduction.