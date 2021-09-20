Police rescue 15-year-old girl ‘kept in chains by uncle’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Police officials have rescued a 15-year-old girl kept in chains inside a house in the vicinity of Karachi’s Sharafi Goth police station, ARY News reported on Monday.

A teenage girl kept in chains at a house was rescued by police officials after she called Madadgar 15 helpline for getting assistance to get released.

Police told the media that the girl was allegedly detained by her paternal uncle. They added that an investigation is underway to ascertain for how long the girl was kept in chains and what was the reason behind it.

After the recovery of the chained girl, police shifted the girl and her uncle to the police station.

Earlier in the day, police have recovered a woman from the Ranchor Line area who was missing and allegedly kidnapped by her own brother for the past two and a half years.

The abducted victim had been in a debilitating state and the police found her pale and sickly, the officials in police confirmed.

Her brother and the alleged kidnapper, one Iqbal Ahmad, has been detained as well. Police said he had kept the 36-year-old woman in an isolated room.

He provided for all her essential needs inside her room, the police said of the arrangement.

We have conducted the medical examination of the victim and as soon as the results arrive, we shall further our probe, the police said.