Police try to arrest PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Lahore

LAHORE: A police team has tried to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid in Lahore from outside her clinic in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A police team stopped Dr Yasmin Rashid’s vehicle by installing a barrier near Shadman’s underpass. Dr Rashid argued with the police officials who were insisting she goes with them.

While talking to ARY News, the PTI Central Punjab president said that police stopped her vehicle at Shadman underpass and tried to arrest her. “A lady police and two other cops asked me to go with them without showing the arrest warrant.”

Rashid said that police officials did not tell her about the case in which they are trying to arrest her. She added that she has already secured bail in Ali Bilal’s case.

She said that police removed barriers after a large number of people gathered at the scene. “I am now going to my clinic.”

Earlier, the PTI spokesperson said that police reached Dr Yasmin Rashid’s clinic to arrest her. The spokesperson said that Dr Rashid was present in her vehicle which was stopped by the police.

On Monday, Lahore’s sessions court approved the pre-arrest bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of spreading ‘misinformation’ regarding the death of PTI activist Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah.

The sessions court approved the bail of Yasmin Rashid till March 31 and ordered her to submit a surety bond of Rs 100,000 against the case of spreading ‘misinformation’ and levelling allegations on police and government officials.

PTI leader in her bail plea stated that the police filed the case on political grounds. She urged that after one case was registered against the death of PTI activist Bilal aka Zille Shah, another case was filed against the same incident.

