Police yet to trace Dua Mangi kidnap accused

KARACHI: Police have not yet been able to trace the whereabouts of Zohaib Qureshi, the prime suspect in the Dua Mangi kidnap case, who escaped from policy custody last week.

The police have detained five people during raids in different areas of the metropolis for interrogation.

Also Read: UTP in Dua Mangi abduction case likely ‘fled to Kacha area’

Sources told ARY News that a special police team conducted the raids during which five persons were taken into custody and later shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

The detained men were in contact with the absconding accused, the sources said, adding the investigators have obtained details of the car that Qureshi traveled in after escaping from police custody.

CCTV footage of different locations where the car was spotted have also been obtained.

Also Read: Sindh CM takes notice of Dua Mangi kidnapping suspect’s escape

On the way back to prison from the trial court on Jan 27, the police personnel took Dua Mangi Kidnap Accused Zohaib Qureshi to a shopping centre where he gave the officers the slip and disappeared.

Head constable Naveed and constable Zaffar who were responsible for escorting the suspect back to prison have been taken into custody.

Comments