Policeman gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman was killed by unidentified assailants at a tea corner near Karachi’s Baloch Colony bridge, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident took place at the adjacent road from Baloch Colony Bridget to Qayyumabad area. A uniformed policeman namely Waris Khan was sitting at a tea corner when unidentified persons opened fire at him.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East Zubair Nazir Sheikh said that the initial investigation revealed the firing was opened from both sides.

“It may be a target killing incident and an investigation is being conducted in all aspects,” he added.

A few days ago, suspect Khurram Nisar, who allegedly shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi in 2022, was arrested in Sweden.

According to the details, Khurram Nisar – who allegedly shot dead Shaheen Force police officer Abdul Rehman in Defence area of Karachi – was arrested with the help of Interpol.

Karachi police had also contacted International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) through Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect, a son of a former deputy commissioner and dual national, used his Swedish passport to flee from Pakistan.

The alleged shooter will be transferred to Karachi in 10 to 15 days after the completion of all legal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Karachi policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he was chasing a suspicious car late Monday night.