Policeman martyred in Gilgit terrorist attack

GILGIT: A police SHO was martyred when terrorists opened fire on police in district Ghizer of Gilgit, ARY News reported.

According to SP Ghizer, police personnel were on their way back after conducting a search operation in Batharat Nala

The terrorists who were hiding in a nearby house at Raheem Abad opened fire on police which resulted in the death of SHO Muhammad Alam and a woman who was kept hostage sustained injuries.

Earlier, the GB Minister for Home Shams Lone said that at present there was peace all over Gilgit-Baltistan region and warned the elements to desist from creating any law and order situation.

He said in a press conference the peaceful atmosphere of the region had been disturbed to some extent due to the speeches of religious scholars of respective sects.

“The state wants all the issues to be resolved through understanding and efforts in this regard are being made at all levels,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and 12 terrorists killed in Chitral attack on the Pak-Afghan border.

The Army media wing said that there was information about the terrorists’ movement in Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan. The security forces timely action resulted in the killing of 12 terrorists.