Two policemen crushed to death by Lahore protesters

LAHORE: Two policemen were crushed to death and five others sustained injuries after protesters ran their vehicles over them in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to police, two cops breathed their last on Friday after being tortured by the protesters in Lahore.

“The martyred police constables were crushed to death by protesters who ran their vehicles over them,” they said adding that five policemen who sustained injuries in the attack have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

A spokesman for the operation’s wing identified the martyred cops as Ayub and Khalid and added that multiple cops have sustained injuries during an attack from the protesters.

“Those leading the protest attacked the cops with petrol bombs, and metal rods besides also vandalizing government property and causing damage to infrastructure,” they said.

عوام کے تحفظ اور امن و امان کی فضا برقرار رکھنے کے لیے فرض کی ادائیگی کے دوران پنجاب پولیس کے دو اہلکار شہید#PunjabPolice #SalamPolice #Police #Martyrs pic.twitter.com/PzLLK6T2uV — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) October 22, 2021



The spokesman said that the cops stood firm against the protestors to guard the writ of the state.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government formed a committee for negotiations with banned Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan (TLP) ahead of the party’s long march towards the federal capital.

This was announced by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a tweet today.

The two-member committee includes Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Prosecution Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin.

Security in the twin cities has been placed on high alert with major highways, including the Murree Road, sealed with containers in an effort to deal with the TLP’s planned march from Lahore to Islamabad.

On April 15, the federal cabinet approved a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism act after the party resorted to violence in the aftermath of the arrest of its chief Saad Rizvi, which led to the martyrdom of two cops and injuries to more than 300 others.

