Political parties issue priority list of women candidates

ISLAMABAD: Political parties have issued the priority list of women candidates for the reserved seats ahead of the general elections 2024, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Major political parties Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and others issued the priority list of the women candidates.

The PML-N issued the priority list of 58 women candidates from Punjab.

The candidates include Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz, Mariyum Aurangzeb, Nuzhat Sadiq, Musarrat Asif, Seema Jilani, Shazia Khawaja, Robina Khursheed, Wajiha Qamar, Zeb Jaffer, Kiran Dar, Anusha Rehman, Tahira Wudood, Afia Naz, Saba Sadiq, Farah Naz, Shehnaz Salim, Muneeba Iqbal, Iffat Naeem, Zakia Khan, Ishrat Ashraf, Tehmina Daultana, Uzma Bukhari, Hina Parvez Butt, Saima Saadia, Rahila Khadim, Uzma Kardar and Tamkeen Akhtar.

The PPP has also submitted a priority list of women candidates to the election commission. Shazia Marri was placed on the first number in the list for the National Assembly’s (NA) reserved seats for women.

The other candidates include Dr Nafisa Shah, Shagufta Jumani, Shehla Raza, Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Musarrat Rafiq, Shazia Soomro, Naz Baloch, Seher Kamran, Sharmila Farooqi, Shazia Abid, Rehana Baloch, Neelum Jabbar, Nargis Faiz, Nayab Gohar and Shazia Nizamani.

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) suggested 23 women candidates for the Punjab Assembly in its priority list. IPP issued the list of 14 women candidates and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) recommended 21 women candidates.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) submitted its priority list of the reserved seats for women after the approval of the convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. The MQM-P gave six names for the National Assembly, 14 for the Provincial Assembly (PA) and six for the reserved seats for minorities in the PA.

The candidates include Aasia Ishaq for the NA reserved seat, Nighat Shakil, Sabeen Ghouri, Rana Ansar, Farzana Saeed and Sofia Advocate.

The candidates for the PA include Sofia Saeed Advocate, Sikandar Khatoon, Kiran Masood, Farah Sohail, Quratul Ain, Bilqees, Naheed Begum, Musarrat Jabeen, Maryam Qureshi, Afshan Qambar, Razia, Najma Jamal and Rashmia Khan. The candidates for reserved seats for minorities include Anil Kumar Ratnani, Mangla Sharma, Sanjay Perwani, Tanveer Bagga and Shahid Saeed Bhatti.