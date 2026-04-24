Pope Leo decries migrants being treated 'worse than house pets'

Pope Leo on Thursday decried the world’s treatment of ​immigrants, saying that often migrants and refugees seeking ‌to escape violence or poverty are considered “worse than house pets or animals,” in unusually strong remarks on the issue.

Leo, who ​has been a critic of US President Trump’s ​hardline immigration policies, called for humane treatment of ⁠immigrants while on his flight back to Rome after ​a four-nation Africa tour.

“They are human beings and we ​have to treat human beings in a humanitarian way and not treat them worse … than house pets or animals,” the ​pope said in a press conference.

Leo, the first ​US pope, did not mention any specific country in his remarks ‌on ⁠Thursday.

The pope has previously questioned whether the Trump administration’s hardline policies are in line with the Catholic Church’s strict pro-life teachings, in remarks that drew ​sharp criticism from ​conservative US ⁠Catholics.

Leo said on Thursday that countries have a right to control their borders. ​He urged richer nations to help develop ​the ⁠countries that migrants are leaving, so they do not feel the need to leave.

“What are richer countries ⁠doing to ​change the situation for poorer ​countries?” he asked. “And why can’t we seek … to change the situations ​in (those) countries?”

Staff at this pharmacy in Tehran, Iran, carefully check prescriptions and take note of their inventory as a medicine shortage looms over the country.