Pope Leo decries migrants being treated 'worse than house pets'
- By Reuters -
- Apr 24, 2026
Pope Leo on Thursday decried the world’s treatment of immigrants, saying that often migrants and refugees seeking to escape violence or poverty are considered “worse than house pets or animals,” in unusually strong remarks on the issue.
Leo, who has been a critic of US President Trump’s hardline immigration policies, called for humane treatment of immigrants while on his flight back to Rome after a four-nation Africa tour.
“They are human beings and we have to treat human beings in a humanitarian way and not treat them worse … than house pets or animals,” the pope said in a press conference.
Leo, the first US pope, did not mention any specific country in his remarks on Thursday.
The pope has previously questioned whether the Trump administration’s hardline policies are in line with the Catholic Church’s strict pro-life teachings, in remarks that drew sharp criticism from conservative US Catholics.
Trump plans to relocate Afghan refugees to Congo
Leo said on Thursday that countries have a right to control their borders. He urged richer nations to help develop the countries that migrants are leaving, so they do not feel the need to leave.
“What are richer countries doing to change the situation for poorer countries?” he asked. “And why can’t we seek … to change the situations in (those) countries?”
Staff at this pharmacy in Tehran, Iran, carefully check prescriptions and take note of their inventory as a medicine shortage looms over the country.