Positivity ratio in Karachi declines to 26pc, goes up in Peshawar

KARACHI: The positivity ratio in Karachi on Thursday remained third highest in the country after Peshawar and Muzaffarabad where it remained at 35.89 percent and 28.60 percent respectively during the last 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the national health ministry, the positivity ratio in Karachi stood at 26.32, witnessing a major decline in a day after being reported at 40 percent in the city the other day.

“Gilgit reported a positivity ratio of 21.43 percent, Mardan 20.93 percent, Nowshera 18.96 percent, Islamabad 16.76 percent, Lahore 15.25 percent, Abbottabad 15.35 percent, Rawalpindi 12.29 percent, Quetta 11.32 percent,” they said.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

After a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past two days, Pakistan has again reported 7,539 fresh cases of the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 63,272 samples were tested, out of which 7.539 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 11.91pc as compared to yesterday’s 10.17pc.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,393,887.

Twenty-five more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 29,162. The number of critical patients saw a minor decrease and were recorded at 1,240 as compared to yesterday’s 1,293.

Read More: COVID-19 surge: CAA declares facemasks mandatory for entry at airports

Including 63,272 tests over the past hours, Pakistan has so far conducted 24,754,277 tests to diagnose the deadly virus and 1,272,871 people have regained their health including 1,784 in the past 24 hours.

Comments